Party time: Orbit Vinyl sessions are totally a vibe

The party scene in Joburg often feels monotonous. No matter where you go, it can feel like you're stuck in a constant loop of either radio-friendly hip-hop and house or the madness that gqom has wrought.

Once in a while an alternative pops up. This weekend, if you're looking for that something different Orbit's Vinyl Sessions is your best bet.

Officially launching on Saturday, the weekly event will host DJ Kenzhero, Boeta Gee and Zara Julius, three well-known vinyl heads who promise to set the party alight, digging into their own illustrious vinyl collections to create an atmosphere that's unmatched.