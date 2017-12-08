Entertainment
Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend
Great events happening in the Cape
08 December 2017 - 09:33
Open Source
Five-day trance music festival.
When: Until Monday, December 11, 5pm
Where: Circle of Dreams, Riviersonderend; R550-R750 at Quicket
THEATRE
Immortal
The audience takes part in the story.
When: Until Sunday, January 14, 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm
Where: Castle of Good Hope, Cape Town; R335-R385 at Computicket
FAMILY
Air Show
Marks Silver Falcons' 50th anniversary.
When: Saturday, December 9, 9am-6pm
Where: Langebaan Air Force Base; R90 at Computicket
HOLIDAYS
Holiday science programme
Includes 3D design and coding courses.
When and where: Until Tuesday, January 16 at the Cape Town Science Centre, Main Road, Observatory; R20-R170. Find the programme at ctsc.org.za
