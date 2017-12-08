Lifestyle

Cape Town jol: what to do in the Mother City this weekend

Great events happening in the Cape

08 December 2017 - 09:33 By Staff reporter
Black Coffee revives his residency tonight at Shimmy Beach Club, V&A Waterfront.
Image: Via Black Coffee

MUSIC

Off The Leash Festival

Grassy Spark and Native Young.

When: Saturday, December 9, 7pm-1am

Where: Brass Bell, Main Road, Kalk Bay; R90-R130 at Nutickets

Black Coffee

DJ revives his residency.

When: Friday, December 8, 6pm-late

Where: Shimmy Beach Club, V&A Waterfront; R195-R350 at Nutickets

Cape Town's Ben Wei dishes up pocket-friendly fusion food

Charis Le Riche checks out an East-meets-West restaurant that has something for every taste from schnitzels to sushi
2 days ago

Open Source

Five-day trance music festival.

When: Until Monday, December 11, 5pm

Where: Circle of Dreams, Riviersonderend; R550-R750 at Quicket

THEATRE

Immortal

The audience takes part in the story.

When: Until Sunday, January 14, 7.30pm, 8.30pm and 9.30pm

Where: Castle of Good Hope, Cape Town; R335-R385 at Computicket

FAMILY

Air Show

Marks Silver Falcons' 50th anniversary.

When: Saturday, December 9, 9am-6pm

Where: Langebaan Air Force Base; R90 at Computicket

Artist Kate Gottgens captures the essence of suburban restlessness

A guidebook to the indigenous trees of the Cape will be of no use to negotiating artist Kate Gottgens's new exhibition of 34 oil paintings.
3 days ago

HOLIDAYS

Holiday science programme

Includes 3D design and coding courses.

When and where: Until Tuesday, January 16 at the Cape Town Science Centre, Main Road, Observatory; R20-R170. Find the programme at ctsc.org.za

