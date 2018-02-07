Save water: turn your toilet into a basin & get a shower 'traffic light'

1. SINK TWICE

The Sink Twice is a comical-looking invention with a surprisingly practical application.

It’s a basin that can easily be fitted to the top of your toilet tank which diverts clean water from the mains to the built-in tap; the soapy water with which you washed your hands then flows into the cistern itself, for flushing.

It is a little evocative of aeroplane-bathroom décor; but it’s a decidedly innovative approach to recycling.

Visit Sink Twice's Facebook page to enquire about local stockists.

2. DRY PLANET SAVE-A-FLUSH

Dry Planet’s Save-a-Flush (R162 from Sustainable.co.za) looks like a supersized sachet of Rehydrate – ironically.

In fact, it’s a slim bag containing biodegradable polymers. You stick it into your toilet cistern, and the polymers absorb water, which makes the bag swell and expand in size.

This may sound useless, but in effect, the swollen bag takes up space in the tank, which would otherwise fill up with water every time you flush and deplete the reserves.