5 powerful revelations from Steve Jobs' daughter's new book

Here are five powerful revelations she makes in the excerpt:

1. PARENTAL DENIAL

Brennan-Jobs says she was born on a family friend's farm in Oregon, in the US. Her father arrived a few days later and told everyone on the farm "it's not my kid." After being sued for child-support payments, a DNA test was done and proved that Brennan-Jobs was in fact his child.

2. WAYWARD LIFE

Brennan-Jobs says she and her mother, Chrisann, moved 13 times by the time she (Brennan-Jobs) was seven years old. She describes her childhood as staying at friend's houses and renting wherever they could find accommodation.

3. BRAGGING RIGHTS

Brennan-Jobs describes moments when she used to brag about her father and who he was to her friends. She said that a computer, The Lisa, was named after her and she told her friends her dad lived in a mansion and drove a Porsche.

4. MEETING BONO

Brennan-Jobs says that despite their strained relationship her father invited her on a yacht trip off the coast of the South of France with her step-mother, siblings and a babysitter. She said that they had lunch at Bono's villa and it was then that her father admitted he had named a computer, The Lisa, after her after Bono asked the question. She said her dad had previously told her it was not named after her, despite the obvious link of names.

5. FINAL MOMENTS

Jobs died from a rare form of pancreatic cancer in October 2011 and in her memoir his daughter said she had began visiting him about once a month. She described how three months before his death, she had started stealing things from his house. "After stealing each item, I felt sated. I promised myself that this would be the last time. But soon the urge to take something else would arrive again like thirst."

You can read the full excerpt here.