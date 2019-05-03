6 shocking facts about 'Extremely Wicked' serial killer Ted Bundy

1. HE MURDERED MORE THAN 30 WOMEN

Bundy was executed after confessing to committing more than 30 murders between 1974 and 1978. However, he boasted that he had killed over 100 women, according to the Express.

2. HE KILLED WOMEN WHO LOOKED LIKE HIS EX

Various reports suggest some of his victims looked a lot like a girlfriend who dumped him while they were in college, which might explain how he selected his victims. However, there are suspicions that he committed his first murder was when he was only 14, according to the Express.

3. BUNDY WAS A NECROPHILE

As reported by The Mirror, in 1980, he admitted to authors Stephen Michaud and Hugh Aynesworth “he would often revisit the … sites to have sex with their corpses until they were too decomposed or had been eaten by animals”.

4. HE PHOTOGRAPHED CORPSES

Bundy photographed many of his victims’ corpses and even kept the heads of some of the 12 he decapitated. "When you work hard to do something right, you don't want to forget it," is how he explained why he did it, according to the Express.