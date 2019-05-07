Elections and a royal baby introduction: Wednesday is going to be lit
As South Africans take to the polls on Wednesday, baby Sussex will also make his public debut.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expected to pose with Baby Sussex at their home at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor.
The baby boy was born on Monday and weighed over just 3kg. He is seventh in line to the throne. Prince Harry confirmed the arrival and said that no decision had yet been taken on a name for the baby.
The little boy is the fourth grandchild of the Prince of Wales and the eighth great-grandchild of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced they were expecting a baby in October. Their son has been born just under two weeks before their first wedding anniversary.
Britain's Prince Harry said his wife Meghan and newborn son were doing well and described the baby as "absolutely to die for". He was speaking to media after the birth of the seventh heir in line to the British throne.