WATCH | Cersei's got her game face on in the teaser for 'GoT' episode 5

SPOILER ALERT! This article contains spoilers for season 8 of 'Game of Thrones'.

HBO has unveiled a teaser for the fifth episode of Game of Thrones, to air Sunday, May 12. While the clip is scant on specifics, it does hint at a fair bit of suspense and action, every bit as impressive as that of episode three.

In addition to losing Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) in the battle of The Long Night, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) had to reckon with further grief with the death of her dragon Rhaegal and her best friend and confidante, Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) in episode four (The Last of the Starks).

Now in King's Landing, the Targaryen queen, along with her last dragon Drogon and her army, must face off against the implacable Cersei (Lena Headey) and her ally Euron Greyjoy's (Pilou Asbæk) fleet of ships, in order to take back the Iron Throne. And while the teaser contains no dialogue, this sneak peek hints at a tense, surprise-filled episode.