Lifestyle

WATCH | Cersei's got her game face on in the teaser for 'GoT' episode 5

07 May 2019 - 13:33 By AFP Relaxnews
Lena Headey has starred in 'Game of Thrones' as the mighty Cersei Lannister since 2011.
Lena Headey has starred in 'Game of Thrones' as the mighty Cersei Lannister since 2011.
Image: Courtesy of HBO/Youtube

SPOILER ALERT! This article contains spoilers for season 8 of 'Game of Thrones'.

HBO has unveiled a teaser for the fifth episode of Game of Thrones, to air Sunday, May 12. While the clip is scant on specifics, it does hint at a fair bit of suspense and action, every bit as impressive as that of episode three.

In addition to losing Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen) in the battle of The Long Night, Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) had to reckon with further grief with the death of her dragon Rhaegal and her best friend and confidante, Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) in episode four (The Last of the Starks).

Now in King's Landing, the Targaryen queen, along with her last dragon Drogon and her army, must face off against the implacable Cersei (Lena Headey) and her ally Euron Greyjoy's (Pilou Asbæk) fleet of ships, in order to take back the Iron Throne. And while the teaser contains no dialogue, this sneak peek hints at a tense, surprise-filled episode.

Jon Snow (Kit Harrington), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Varys (Conleth Hill), Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) who is hellbent on avenging the death of his beloved, will all be back.

The upcoming episode was directed by Miguel Sapochnik, who also directed The Long Night. Here's hoping that the action scenes will be as breathtaking as those from the third episode.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Oops! Did you spot the stray takeaway coffee cup in 'Game of Thrones'?

Starbucks in Westeros? Coffee cup cameos in 'GoT' set blunder
Lifestyle
4 hours ago

Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas get hitched in surprise Vegas ceremony

What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas ... unless of course you're a couple of celebs who let a famous DJ broadcast your secret wedding to the world ...
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Spoiler etiquette: how NOT to ruin 'Game of Thrones' for everyone else

You don’t want to be the one who gives the game away
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. New Corolla hatch: finally a Toyota that can rival the Golf Lifestyle
  2. It's a boy! 5 things to know about Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's baby Lifestyle
  3. Where to watch the Sunday night movie online Lifestyle
  4. We've solved the mystery, Trevor Noah. THIS is SA's sexiest accent Lifestyle
  5. Is Prince William having an affair? Here's what we know Lifestyle

Latest Videos

'God bless you!': Healthy-looking Desmond Tutu casts his 2019 special vote
'Ramaphosa was there when SA was looted' Maimane at DA rally
X