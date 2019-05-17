Lifestyle

5 interesting facts we discovered from royal baby Archie's birth certificate

17 May 2019 - 18:26 By Staff reporter
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at his first official photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8 2019 in Windsor, England.
Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor at his first official photocall in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle on May 8 2019 in Windsor, England.
Image: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to keep the details around the birth of their first child private, many have been speculating about where little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was actually born — especially since it was rumoured his mother, Meghan Markle, wanted to have a home birth at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Now that a copy of the little royal's birth certificate has been made public, that mystery's been solved: he was born in a private hospital.

Here are some other interesting facts we learnt from Archie's birth certificate:

1. HE WAS BORN IN LONDON

Archie was born at Portland Hospital in Westminster, London. 

People Magazine reports that this is the same private hospital where his dad, Prince Harry's cousins,  Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were born. "Victoria Beckham also gave birth there."

The birth certificate of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The birth certificate of Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, son of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Image: Jonathan Brady/PA Images via Getty Images

2. HIS NAME IS NOT SHORT FOR ANYTHING

No, Archie is not a nickname for Archibald. His birth certificate clearly states his first name is just 'Archie'.

3. HE DOESN'T HAVE A POSH TITLE

The fact that Archie's father is a prince, doesn't automatically make him one. (Find out why.)

The BBC explains that, as the eldest son of a duke, "Archie could have become Earl of Dumbarton — one of Harry's subsidiary titles — or have been Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor".

However, looking at Archie's birth certificate, it seems his parents have chosen not to use such courtesy titles, so he's just regular Master Mountbatten-Windsor.

4. HIS MOM'S FIRST NAME IS REALLY RACHEL

The former actress is known the world over as Meghan, but that's actually her middle name. 

5. HIS MOM'S JOB TITLE IS 'PRINCESS'

His father and mother's professions are listed as Prince and Princess of the United Kingdom respectively.

So does that mean we can call the Duchess of Sussex, Princess Meghan? No, Town and Country Magazine explains that doing so would be incorrect as Meghan is a princess by marriage, not by blood. You have to be born a princess in order to use the title as a prefix to your name.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

So which Archie - real or fictional - inspired #BabySussex's name?

The only flaw in this argument is that Cary had to officially and unequivocally ditch the name Archie to get ahead in show business.
Lifestyle
5 days ago

Why the race of the royal baby matters

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's birth has been hailed as significant for a number of reasons and not just because he’s magical number seven in ...
Lifestyle
1 week ago

The world's confused: Is royal baby Archie a prince or not?

Little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is seventh in line to the British throne, which certainly makes him royal, but does it make him a prince?
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. What KFC says about KZN student who 'conned' them out of free chicken for a year Food
  2. WATCH | 'OMG, it's still alive!': 'Dead' wild dog escapes lion's jaws Travel
  3. Marijuana 'tampons' developed to stop intense pain Health & Sex
  4. Who will win the 'Game of Thrones'? We weigh up the contenders' chances Lifestyle
  5. 830,000 furious 'Game of Thrones' fans petition HBO to remake season 8 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X