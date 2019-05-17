5 interesting facts we discovered from royal baby Archie's birth certificate

As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to keep the details around the birth of their first child private, many have been speculating about where little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was actually born — especially since it was rumoured his mother, Meghan Markle, wanted to have a home birth at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.

Now that a copy of the little royal's birth certificate has been made public, that mystery's been solved: he was born in a private hospital.

Here are some other interesting facts we learnt from Archie's birth certificate:

1. HE WAS BORN IN LONDON

Archie was born at Portland Hospital in Westminster, London.

People Magazine reports that this is the same private hospital where his dad, Prince Harry's cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were born. "Victoria Beckham also gave birth there."