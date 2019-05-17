5 interesting facts we discovered from royal baby Archie's birth certificate
As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to keep the details around the birth of their first child private, many have been speculating about where little Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was actually born — especially since it was rumoured his mother, Meghan Markle, wanted to have a home birth at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor.
Now that a copy of the little royal's birth certificate has been made public, that mystery's been solved: he was born in a private hospital.
Here are some other interesting facts we learnt from Archie's birth certificate:
1. HE WAS BORN IN LONDON
Archie was born at Portland Hospital in Westminster, London.
People Magazine reports that this is the same private hospital where his dad, Prince Harry's cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were born. "Victoria Beckham also gave birth there."
2. HIS NAME IS NOT SHORT FOR ANYTHING
No, Archie is not a nickname for Archibald. His birth certificate clearly states his first name is just 'Archie'.
3. HE DOESN'T HAVE A POSH TITLE
The fact that Archie's father is a prince, doesn't automatically make him one. (Find out why.)
The BBC explains that, as the eldest son of a duke, "Archie could have become Earl of Dumbarton — one of Harry's subsidiary titles — or have been Lord Archie Mountbatten-Windsor".
However, looking at Archie's birth certificate, it seems his parents have chosen not to use such courtesy titles, so he's just regular Master Mountbatten-Windsor.
4. HIS MOM'S FIRST NAME IS REALLY RACHEL
The former actress is known the world over as Meghan, but that's actually her middle name.
5. HIS MOM'S JOB TITLE IS 'PRINCESS'
His father and mother's professions are listed as Prince and Princess of the United Kingdom respectively.
So does that mean we can call the Duchess of Sussex, Princess Meghan? No, Town and Country Magazine explains that doing so would be incorrect as Meghan is a princess by marriage, not by blood. You have to be born a princess in order to use the title as a prefix to your name.