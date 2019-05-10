Why the race of the royal baby matters

On Wednesday while South Africans were focused on what many have described as the most important election since 1994, the rest of the world focused its attention on the celebration of something a lot younger than our 25-year-old democracy.

That something was the days-old new member of the British royal family: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. It was the first time the infant was shown to his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and the world’s media by his proud parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — aka Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Archie's birth has been hailed as significant for a number of reasons and not just because he’s magical number seven in line to the British throne.