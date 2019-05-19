Lifestyle

'GoT' predictions: here's who SA thinks will take the Iron Throne

19 May 2019 - 06:00 By staff reporter
Daenerys Targaryen, Mother of Dragons, and now Queen of the Ashes too.
Image: HBO

SPOILER ALERT! This article contains spoilers for episode 5 of the eighth season of 'Game of Thrones'.

After eight long years and eight action-packed seasons, we're about to find out who will win the Game of Thrones.

The much-hyped finale of GoT season 8 will air in the US on Sunday, and on Monday in SA. 

It's safe to say Daenerys Targaryen theoretically sits on the Iron Throne right now — if it even still exists. After all, the Queen of Ashes may have reduced the Red Keep's throne room to rubble when she torched King's Landing during the penultimate episode.

Who will win the 'Game of Thrones'? We weigh up the contenders' chances

Jon and Daenerys aren't the only ones who could end up taking the Iron Throne in the final episode of 'Game of Thrones'
2 days ago

But after her speedy descent into madness, will Daenerys be pushed aside in favour of a less impulsive and blood-thirsty monarch?

We pulled together a list of candidates who are still in with a shot at becoming the ruler of the Seven Kingdoms (read it here) and asked TimesLIVE readers to vote for the person they thought would be victorious.

With over a third of the votes, the majority think Jon Snow will take the crown.

Here are the results of our poll:

  • Jon Snow 36.85%
  • No one 16.8%
  • Sansa Stark 13.33%
  • Arya Stark 9.5%
  • Tyrion Lannister 7.07%
  • Bran Stark 6.49%
  • Daenerys Targaryen 6.14%
  • Gendry Baratheon 3.82%

