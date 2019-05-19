'GoT' predictions: here's who SA thinks will take the Iron Throne

SPOILER ALERT! This article contains spoilers for episode 5 of the eighth season of 'Game of Thrones'.

After eight long years and eight action-packed seasons, we're about to find out who will win the Game of Thrones.

The much-hyped finale of GoT season 8 will air in the US on Sunday, and on Monday in SA.

It's safe to say Daenerys Targaryen theoretically sits on the Iron Throne right now — if it even still exists. After all, the Queen of Ashes may have reduced the Red Keep's throne room to rubble when she torched King's Landing during the penultimate episode.