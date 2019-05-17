Lifestyle

The 5 stages of 'Game of Thrones' grief: Is anyone still excited for the finale?

As the death of their favourite show approaches, 'GoT' fans are taking social media on an emotional rollercoaster ride with memes

17 May 2019 - 12:36 By Zola Zingithwa and Toni Jaye Singer
Fans are particularly cross about how quickly Daenerys Targaryen went from being a saviour to a city-torching tyrant.
Fans are particularly cross about how quickly Daenerys Targaryen went from being a saviour to a city-torching tyrant.
Image: Showmax

SPOILER ALERT! This article contains spoilers for 'Game of Thrones' season 8.

Is anyone still excited about the Game of Thrones finale on Monday?

Based on the comments that have flooded social media after the penultimate episode, The Bells, it would seem that for many the answer is no.

But is it because the eighth season of GoT is not playing out as they'd hoped, or are they just grieving because it's the end of an era? After all, they've been in an intimate eight-year relationship with the characters of Westeros.

If you think about it, the finale episode spells the death of their favourite show.

Psychiatrist Elisabeth Kübler-Ross famously outlined five stages people go through when dealing with bereavement in her 1969 book, On Death and Dying.  

These stages perfectly correspond with the emotional responses GoT  fans seem to be going through in the run-up to the finale:

1. DENIAL

2. ANGER

3. BARGAINING

Hundreds of thousands of furious fans are petitioning HBO to remake season 8, protesting that the "series deserves a final season that makes sense". 

4. DEPRESSION

5. ACCEPTANCE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Who will win the 'Game of Thrones'? We weigh up the contenders' chances

Jon and Daenerys aren't the only ones who could end up taking the Iron Throne in the final episode of 'Game of Thrones'
Lifestyle
23 hours ago

730,000 furious 'Game of Thrones' fans petition HBO to remake season 8

"This series deserves a final season that makes sense," reads a online petition started by a disgruntled 'Game of Thrones' fan who is calling for HBO ...
Lifestyle
19 hours ago

Oops! Did you spot the stray takeaway coffee cup in 'Game of Thrones'?

Starbucks in Westeros? Coffee cup cameos in 'GoT' set blunder
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Most read

  1. What KFC says about KZN student who 'conned' them out of free chicken for a year Food
  2. WATCH | 'OMG, it's still alive!': 'Dead' wild dog escapes lion's jaws Travel
  3. Marijuana 'tampons' developed to stop intense pain Health & Sex
  4. Who will win the 'Game of Thrones'? We weigh up the contenders' chances Lifestyle
  5. 730,000 furious 'Game of Thrones' fans petition HBO to remake season 8 Lifestyle

Latest Videos

‘They lost a brand in Robert Marawa’: Twitter weighs in on presenter’s exit ...
Brazen thief filmed breaking into car at Unisa in under 15 seconds
X