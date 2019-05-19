Lifestyle

WATCH | Prince Harry & Meghan Markle relive their wedding day bliss

19 May 2019 - 10:59 By Staff reporter
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kiss outside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle after their wedding.
Image: Jane Barlow/PA Images via Getty Images

A year ago today, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England. 

To celebrate their first anniversary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a video highlighting some beautiful photographs of the event on their official Instagram account. It's set to the song This Little Light of Mine, which the royal couple chose to close their church ceremony. 

Along with some of the more widely-circulated shots of their nuptials, you'll see a humorous snap of Prince Harry pretending to thumb a lift to the chapel, Meghan's  famously long veil being adjusted before she enters St George's, and the pair signing the wedding register.

The Sussexs, who became parents earlier this month, also thanked the public for "making the memory of this day so special".

View this post on Instagram

Happy one year anniversary to Their Royal Highnesses, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018. The selected song “This Little Light of Mine” was chosen by the couple for their recessional. We hope you enjoy reliving this moment, and seeing some behind the scenes photos from this special day. A message from The Duke & Duchess: Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful. Photo credit: Chris Allerton (B&W); PA (color) ©️SussexRoyal (B&W images and video)

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

