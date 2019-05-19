WATCH | Prince Harry & Meghan Markle relive their wedding day bliss

A year ago today, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding held at St George’s Chapel in Windsor, England.

To celebrate their first anniversary, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared a video highlighting some beautiful photographs of the event on their official Instagram account. It's set to the song This Little Light of Mine, which the royal couple chose to close their church ceremony.

Along with some of the more widely-circulated shots of their nuptials, you'll see a humorous snap of Prince Harry pretending to thumb a lift to the chapel, Meghan's famously long veil being adjusted before she enters St George's, and the pair signing the wedding register.

The Sussexs, who became parents earlier this month, also thanked the public for "making the memory of this day so special".