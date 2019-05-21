Here's why fans are so obsessed with 'Game of Thrones', say psychologists

For many people across the world, this week is a sad one indeed: the Game of Thrones finale has come and gone.

More than 1.3-million viewers are so furious with the way their favourite TV show played out during season 8 that they've signed a petition calling for HBO to remake the show with "competent writers".

But why are so many fans so deeply invested in the fate of a bunch of fictional characters? And is it normal to get so obsessed with a TV show? We asked some local psychologists to weigh in.