MOVIE REVIEW | Does 'The Lion King' live up to the hype?

The Disney corporate beast continues its roll-out of live action versions of its animated archive with this Jon Favreau-directed real-talking-singing-sort-of-dancing-lion-starring update of the studio's 1994 Hamlet on the plains smash hit.

As he did with The Jungle Book, Favreau relies on the supposed wonders of live-action rendition and a straight retelling of the original material to do enough to wow audiences into submission.

But if you're someone who remembers the original and was young enough at the time to appreciate the imaginative recreations of wildlife documentaries into a compelling animated story full of visual wonder and memorable and suitably adorable characters embroiled in the Machiavellian power play with still universal appeal at the heart of the film, then this version doesn't really add anything to that experience.

If the original Lion King was a case of turning water into wine, then Favreau's version is a silly, futile and unnecessary attempt to turn wine back into water and the overall effect is a decidedly numbing sense of "so what and why?"