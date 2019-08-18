Opinion

When is catching an 'L' truly a loss?

If you change your perspective, you may find that you've been looking at losing all wrong

A friend I've known all my life, Mdu Mbili, is notorious for interrupting you mid-sentence during a heated debate about any subject, to tell you, "I hear you, but Chiefs caught an 'L' this weekend, didn't they?" Back when I was a Kaizer Chiefs supporter, I heard that a lot. But losing, or "catching an 'L' ", is not as straightforward as we all make it seem, innit?



People have been nagging me to watch the Netflix series Losers. This past Friday, I relented. I wish I'd watched it earlier. It is brilliantly conceptualised and executed. Losers turns our concept of "losing" on its head. It interrogates whether the situations and events we characterise as "losing" are truly losses. Let that one marinate a little...