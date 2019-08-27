WATCH | Who ruled the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards? Girls!

Taylor Swift won video of the year, Ariana Grande was voted artist of the year and rapper Cardi B won best hip-hop video in a girl-powered MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) show on Monday.

Alternative pop singer Billie Eilish, 17, beat newcomer Lizzo to be named both best new artist and best breakthrough or PUSH artist in the fan-voted awards show.

Another newcomer, Lil Nas X, took home the song of the year award for Old Town Road, his country rap collaboration with Billy Ray Cyrus that ruled for a record 19 consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard singles chart.

Swift and Grande went into the ceremony in Newark, New Jersey, with a leading 10 nominations each.