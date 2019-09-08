Series Review
Expect plenty of twists & turns in season 2 of 'Mindhunter'
Figuring out what makes serial killers tick takes its toll on the FBI's behavioural science team in the second season of this Netflix drama series
08 September 2019 - 00:00
It says something about the status of TV in the streaming era that one of the true mavericks of cinema is devoting most of his time to it.
David Fincher (Seven, Fight Club and Zodiac) hasn't directed a feature film since 2014's Gone Girl. This is because for the past five years he's been involved in the world of series, first as executive producer of Netflix's successful drama - the politically intriguing House of Cards - and now its most intriguing and best-executed drama series, Mindhunter...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.