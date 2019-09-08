Series Review

Expect plenty of twists & turns in season 2 of 'Mindhunter'

Figuring out what makes serial killers tick takes its toll on the FBI's behavioural science team in the second season of this Netflix drama series

It says something about the status of TV in the streaming era that one of the true mavericks of cinema is devoting most of his time to it.



David Fincher (Seven, Fight Club and Zodiac) hasn't directed a feature film since 2014's Gone Girl. This is because for the past five years he's been involved in the world of series, first as executive producer of Netflix's successful drama - the politically intriguing House of Cards - and now its most intriguing and best-executed drama series, Mindhunter...