Prince Harry & Meghan Markle kick off their SA tour by dancing in Nyanga

Much jubilation greeted Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, as they arrived in South Africa's so-called "murder capital" for the first of many official engagements they'll be undertaking during their 10-day tour of southern Africa.

The royal couple visited the Cape Town township of Nyanga - infamous as the place where the most murder cases were reported, according to the latest SAPS crime stats - to see the important work being done by The Justice Desk, a non-profit organisation that educates children about their rights, safety and self-awareness.