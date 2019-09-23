Prince Harry & Meghan Markle kick off their SA tour by dancing in Nyanga
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrived in South Africa on Monday September 23 2019. Their first visit was to a church in Nyanga, Cape Town.
Much jubilation greeted Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, as they arrived in South Africa's so-called "murder capital" for the first of many official engagements they'll be undertaking during their 10-day tour of southern Africa.
The royal couple visited the Cape Town township of Nyanga - infamous as the place where the most murder cases were reported, according to the latest SAPS crime stats - to see the important work being done by The Justice Desk, a non-profit organisation that educates children about their rights, safety and self-awareness.
It's a happy time here in Cape Town where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle arrive to greet The Justice Desk employees. @TimesLIVE #sussexroyaltour pic.twitter.com/WXLEwtvapZ— 𝕬𝖓𝖙𝖍𝖔𝖓𝖞 𝕸𝖔𝖑𝖞𝖓𝖊𝖆𝖚𝖝 (@AJGMolyneaux) September 23, 2019
Music filled the air as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were greeted by the organisation's staff, dancers and locals.
Harry couldn't resist the joyful beat, prompting him to encourage one of the children he met to join him in a dance. He also stopped to admire a picture that another child had drawn.
The duchess joined some of the Capetonians in a dance, before distributing warm greetings to others who'd come out to see the couple.
Among other initiatives, The Justice Desk runs self-defence classes for young women in the township - one of which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got to witness first-hand.
The pair later delivered a powerful speech about gender-based violence.
“No man is born to cause harm to women. This is learned behaviour and we need to break that cycle," Prince Harry is quoted as saying on People.com.
"My role is to defend my wife and be a positive role model for my son."
The duchess added a personal note, telling the audience: "While I am here as a member of the royal family, I am here with you as a woman, as a wife, as a woman of colour."
Later on Monday the royal couple will visit Cape Town's District Six Museum and join a community cooking activity with former residents of District Six.