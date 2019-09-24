IN PICTURES | Minstrels give royal couple a genuine Bo-Kaap welcome
The Duke and the Duchess of Sussex joined thousands of tourists who have visited Cape Town’s historic suburb of Bo-Kaap.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle started their day on Tuesday by going to the less popular Monwabisi Beach. The couple were on their second day of their three-day tour of Cape Town.
The prince then went out with the City of Cape Town marine enforcement unit in Kalk Bay before the couple reunited in the Bo-Kaap and visited the Auwal Mosque, built in 1794 and the oldest in South Africa.
The couple viewed the “first known manuscript of the Qu’ran in South Africa” and learned about what the “mosque does to promote interfaith dialogue”. They also interacted with leaders of different faith groups.
The royal couple then went on a short walk through the suburb to commemorate Heritage Day. They also visited local residents who welcomed them into their homes for “a cup of tea”.
The streets erupted into cheers as the duke and the duchess joined a minstrel band. Residents scrambled to shoot selfies and the royals went about greeting the crowds.
A Nigerian tourist, who only gave her name as Turuabi, described the royal visit as the highlight of her life.
“I am very excited about the royals being here and I am looking forward,” said Turuabi. “It will be my first time meeting them. I am really looking forward to seeing what Meghan really looks like in real life.”
Bo Kaap resident Nazima Thebus was over the moon.
“I was born and raised in Bo Kaap,” she said. “I am excited that the duchess is visiting our neighbourhood and coming to the oldest mosque in South Africa, it is an honour to have her here.”