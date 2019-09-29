Car Review

There's nothing subdued about the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera

Aston Martin's range-topping grand tourer promises sheer exuberance when it comes to performance

The word Superleggera rolls off the palate. Though one concedes it probably sounds more mellifluous when uttered by someone whose mother tongue is Italian. Not by me. In my Joburg Model C school telephone accent describing an initial interaction with the latest from Aston Martin to our lensman ahead of a meet-up.



You might wonder why the quintessentially British brand would have appropriated the moniker. A quick, internet-derived history lesson is in order …..