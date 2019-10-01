Why we should be applauding Meghan Markle's 'boring' royal tour outfits

"Couldn't she be bothered to dress up for SA?" a colleague remarked as we pored over photos from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal tour of southern Africa.

Since the regal pair arrived in Cape Town last week, the Duchess of Sussex has been keeping her look informal and relaxed - perfectly acceptable in a country where people often wear jeans to weddings. After all, Meghan hasn't been to any black-tie events like state dinners or award ceremonies while here.

Probing deeper, it turns out it wasn't so much Meghan's casual vibe that my co-worker had an issue with, but rather the fact that she hadn't served up many sartorial surprises. Many of the things the duchess has worn we've seen before.

The duchess was first snapped in the Jacaranda blue wrap dress she donned to the District Six Museum when she was in Tonga on a royal tour of the South Pacific last year.

The same applies to the bold striped dress she wore to a garden reception at the British high commissioner's house in Bishopscourt: we'd previously seen her wearing it on Australia's Bondi Beach.