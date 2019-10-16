Jennifer Aniston crashes Instagram with a little help from her 'Friends'

Jennifer Aniston literally broke the internet when she joined Instagram on Tuesday.

The photo-sharing app temporarily crashed as fans rushed to check out the actress's first post; she's racked up a over 6.5 million followers since.

Aniston made her Instagram debut with a little help from her Friends: David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc.

She posted a cute selfie with her former co-stars from the iconic sitcom, captioning it: "And now we're Instagram friends too."