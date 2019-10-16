Lifestyle

Jennifer Aniston crashes Instagram with a little help from her 'Friends'

16 October 2019 - 10:45 By Toni Jaye Singer
Jennifer Aniston became a household name after starring as Rachel Green in the hit sitcom 'Friends'.
Jennifer Aniston became a household name after starring as Rachel Green in the hit sitcom 'Friends'.
Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jennifer Aniston literally broke the internet when she joined Instagram on Tuesday.

The photo-sharing app temporarily crashed as fans rushed to check out the actress's first post; she's racked up a over 6.5 million followers since.

Aniston made her Instagram debut with a little help from her Friends: David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Matt LeBlanc.

She posted a cute selfie with her former co-stars from the iconic sitcom, captioning it: "And now we're Instagram friends too."

Friends, which ran from 1994 to 2004. celebrates it's 25th anniversary this year.

To mark the occasion, singer Meghan Trainor released a cover of the series's famous theme song I'll Be There For You, while Lego brought out a commemorative Central Perk box set featuring miniature figures of the gang and all the pieces you'd need to build their favourite coffee shop.

LISTEN | Meghan Trainor's cover of 'I’ll Be There for You'

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Play with Ross, Rachel & the rest: Lego creates 'Friends' 25th anniversary set

While 'Friends' has been off the air for a decade and a half, the chances that an episode is currently on a TV set somewhere in the world are close ...
Lifestyle
2 months ago

Scarlett Johansson tops Forbes' best-paid actress list, earning a cool R859m

Superhero Black Widow is a woman at the top of her game, and so is the actress who plays her - Scarlett Johansson is the world's highest paid actress ...
Lifestyle
1 month ago

IN PICS | J-Lo relives her historic 'green dress' fashion moment at the Versace show

When Jennifer Lopez arrived at the Grammy Awards in 2000 wearing a jungle-print Versace dress with a daringly deep plunging neckline, she not only ...
Lifestyle
3 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Young woman calls off wedding, still has photo shoot to inspire women to choose ... Lifestyle
  2. For R44,000 you too can walk on water in these 'Jesus shoes' Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | You've got to be joking? Kruger Park tourist gets out of car to film ... Travel
  4. How the Ndlovu Youth Choir is spending their new-found cash Lifestyle
  5. IN PICS | 3 celebs who dominated the catwalk at AFI Joburg Fashion Week The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

'It'll all be ok': Dros rapist cries as he reads poem to child victim
Zuma appeal halts corruption case...again.
X