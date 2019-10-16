It's official! Prince Harry confirms baby Archie has red hair too - 'you can see it in his eyebrows'

Baby Archie does look like dad, confirms the Duke of Sussex.

Meghan and Harry on Tuesday attended the Annual WellChild Awards in London, a ceremony in which families and children who are supported by WellnessChild, were honoured. During his speech, Prince Harry said he and Meghan had previously attended the awards when she was still pregnant with Archie, to get a sense of what it would be like to be parents.

But the formal talk did not last long.

As soon as they started to mingle with the guests, the couple was asked about baby Archie. People reported that the two were chatting to 11-year-old Milly Sutherland and her mother Angela, 50, who asked whether Archie had red hair.

“Meghan said he has and Harry said he definitely is [a redhead], you can see it in his eyebrows. Harry said he had no hair for five months but Meghan told him she had taken him to a playgroup and she said there were other children there with the same amount of hair or even less,” said Angela.

Prince Harry is a proud ginger and he makes fun of it. Last week, he and Ed Sheeran poked fun at their ginger status during a meeting they had on World Health Mental Health Day. Harry said to Sheeran, “it's like I'm looking in the mirror”, as he welcomed him in.

“I've been trying to write a song about this ... People don't understand what it's like for people like us, the jokes and snide comments. I just feel like it's time we stood up and said, 'we're not going to take this any more', we are ginger and we're gonna fight,” joked Sheeran.