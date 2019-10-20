Car Review

Cheap, practical & well equipped: The new Toyota Prius makes sense

Wary of cheating diesels? Not yet sold on the idea of electric? Then the long-serving and much-maligned Toyota Prius is the answer

Jeez, I haven't seen a Prius on the streets in a long time. What's new about this 2019 model?



A once pioneering hybrid car that people love to hate (especially so-called car people), the Prius isn't exactly the strongest of sellers here in SA - especially not since the fourth-generation model was launched to our shores back in 2016. Reason being that its radically angular lines and quirky vertical taillights were Japanese avant-garde in the strongest sense of the term...