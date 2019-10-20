Car Review
Cheap, practical & well equipped: The new Toyota Prius makes sense
Wary of cheating diesels? Not yet sold on the idea of electric? Then the long-serving and much-maligned Toyota Prius is the answer
20 October 2019 - 00:00
Jeez, I haven't seen a Prius on the streets in a long time. What's new about this 2019 model?
A once pioneering hybrid car that people love to hate (especially so-called car people), the Prius isn't exactly the strongest of sellers here in SA - especially not since the fourth-generation model was launched to our shores back in 2016. Reason being that its radically angular lines and quirky vertical taillights were Japanese avant-garde in the strongest sense of the term...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.