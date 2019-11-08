Thandiswa Mazwai hits the right note with her Bra Hugh tribute

Singer Thandiswa Mazwai was a brazen 14-year-old leading the school choir when she met her mentor, the late Hugh Masekela.

Mazwai first shared a stage with the iconic trumpeter in her teens when her choir did backup vocals at one of Bra Hugh's performances. As she grew up, they became great friends and created sonic memories that will live on forever, including the songs Thanayi and Ingoma.

On Saturday, Mazwai will pay tribute to her “Uncle Hugh” as she performs with his band at the annual Hugh Masekela Heritage Festival.

We asked her how else she plans on keeping his legacy alive.

What is your fondest memory of Bra Hugh?

Uncle Hugh was all about creating special moments. He used to say he is the luxury grand dad. Every special memory has a meal, exceptional wine and incredible conversation.

I guess my fondest memory would have to be when I met him at the age of 14.

How did your relationship with Bra Hugh evolve from the time you first met him?

As I got older I started attending his shows at the club he used to have in Yeoville and I sort of became one of those fans you recognise in the audience because they are always there.