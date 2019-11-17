Zolani Mahola opens up about years of childhood trauma & abuse

Purple eyeshadow is scattered across the dressing room counter at the Baxter Theatre where Zolani Mahola sits down to do her make up.



She has a secret to share, one she’s kept for 30 years. It’s only now, at the age of 38, that the former Freshlyground lead singer is ready to unburden herself and share her story...