Unsafe toys that made the Christmas naughty list this year
Advocacy groups alert parents to dangerous playthings
01 December 2019 - 00:03
Keeping little people happy is big business, with global toy sales reaching R1.3-trillion last year.
But each December, some of them find their way onto Santa's naughty list...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.