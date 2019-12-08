Movie Review

'Pain and Glory' may be Pedro Almodóvar's most personal work yet

With an excellent lead performance from Antonia Banderas, the movie shows the famed Spanish director is still capable of delivering provocative storytelling

For almost 40 years Spanish director Pedro Almodóvar has mined his personal history to create a body of work notable for its dark, risqué humour, lush visual palette and quirky anarchic insouciance.



His work has earned him a place among European cinema's most important voices. Veering between surreal high jinks and sweeping melodrama, the director's focus on the foibles of the middle class has placed him rightfully as the successor to Spain's other cinematic giant, Luis Buñuel...