POLL | Can you go without sugar for 90 days?

For months, a social media movement to quit sugar for 90 days has been brewing as people attempt to shed those unwanted kilos.

Having ushered in the new year, tweeps have started to participate in the challenge again to see if they can learn new, healthier habits.

Author Sam Hlonyana, the man behind the movement, acknowledges on his website that the challenge is difficult for many, saying “the biggest issue with the health and wellness industry is that people are advised to change too many issues at once”.