'The Rocky Horror Show' rocks the stage at Montecasino
The internationally acclaimed The Rocky Horror Show is in the City of Gold!
The British musical, based on the hit 1975 film, runs until March 1 at The Teatro, Montecasino. It opened on Friday.
The science fiction comedy-horror is jam-packed with catchy songs, such as The Time-Warp and Sweet Transvestite, which have made the musical a huge hit and enticed audiences for more than 40 years.
The Rocky Horror Show is Richard O' Brien's most famous creation. Originally performed for the first time in a tiny upstairs theatre in London, the musical explores various themes, including gender identity and sexuality. It tells the story of a newly engaged couple, Brad and Janet, who get caught with a flat tyre in a storm.
Taking shelter in the home of Dr Frank N Furter, they discover they are surrounded by a mad transvestite scientist and other wild characters, including a rocking biker and a creepy butler. The innocent couple also learns of Dr Frank N Furter's latest creation - a muscular man named Rocky Horror.
The production was well received in Cape Town from December 6 to January 12 and the cast believes the Johannesburg performances will be nothing short of amazing.
When Didintle Khunou, who plays Janet, was asked about her experience in the production she said it was humbling, adding: "This is my second musical ever and for it to be an established production that has been performed all over the world feels pretty great."
Anthony Downing, who plays Brad, had a few words of advice for those who have not bought tickets.
"Don’t be on the edge, just do it. It's a great show!"
Besides fun, dancing and singing along, the audience can also expect a catchy plot, a carefully designed set and outrageous cross-dressing.
Tickets can be purchased at Computicket.