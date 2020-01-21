'The Rocky Horror Show' rocks the stage at Montecasino

The internationally acclaimed The Rocky Horror Show is in the City of Gold!

The British musical, based on the hit 1975 film, runs until March 1 at The Teatro, Montecasino. It opened on Friday.

The science fiction comedy-horror is jam-packed with catchy songs, such as The Time-Warp and Sweet Transvestite, which have made the musical a huge hit and enticed audiences for more than 40 years.

The Rocky Horror Show is Richard O' Brien's most famous creation. Originally performed for the first time in a tiny upstairs theatre in London, the musical explores various themes, including gender identity and sexuality. It tells the story of a newly engaged couple, Brad and Janet, who get caught with a flat tyre in a storm.