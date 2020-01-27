IN SNAPS | Gossip Girls' Ed Westwick in SA with model girlfriend

Another day, another international celeb in Mzansi, enjoying the wonders that the shores have to offer.

“Gossip Girl” star Ed Westwick aka Chuck Bass is in the country on holiday with his South African model girlfriend Tamara Francesconi.

The pair shared snaps of their baecation on Instagram. In one snap, Westwick can be seen catching up on some local news.

The happy couple also posted snaps having breakfast at the Oyster Box in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, and enjoying the “wildlife”.

See snaps of the couple holiday below: