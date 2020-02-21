‘Rogue’ black face mannequin snapped in Dis-Chem store

Pharmacy chain Dis-Chem has landed itself in hot water over a "black face" mannequin that appeared as part of a display in the Killarney Mall store in Johannesburg.

A photograph of the display, which featured a white mannequin dressed in cultural clothing, was taken on Friday.

The mannequin’s face had been tinted with something to seemingly give it a black face appearance. At its feet were a reed mat, an oddly shaped hut and an assortment of African kitchenware.