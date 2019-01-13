#YouToo, R. Kelly? Why sexual predators are finally being outed
R. Kelly is just an extreme and high-profile example of how we've normalised preying on young girls and women
13 January 2019 - 00:10
R. Kelly is just an extreme and high-profile example of how we've normalised preying on young girls and women
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.