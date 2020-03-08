Staying Up

Coronavirus, climate change: 5 things giving us waking nightmares

Yolisa Mkele meditates on the many reasons why you have absolutely no right to a good night’s rest

Someone of a superstitious bent may be inclined to look at current events and stridently declare that we're being stalked by the end of days.



In 2020 alone we've had brushes with a war between two countries armed with nukes, a rapidly spreading disease that no one has ever seen before and load shedding. All of this while dealing with a lacklustre economy and the rising price of Uber Eats deliveries...