Lifestyle

'They came through for the people' - Mr Price's wireless earphones have the internet trippin'

They are giving Southey that proper brand alignment

12 March 2020 - 10:09 By Kyle Zeeman
Mr Price sells earphones that look similar to Apple's Airpods.
Mr Price sells earphones that look similar to Apple's Airpods.
Image: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Apple AirPods' R2,600 price tag too steep for you? Well, Mr Price may have just come through to save your social life - and the internet is rejoicing.

South Africans took a break from stressing about load-shedding and the coronavirus on Wednesday and celebrated, after a snap of Mr Price selling wireless earphones for R150 went viral.

The design is similar to the trendy Apple AirPod, used by hipsters and upcoming tenderpreneurs across the world.

One of the big differences is the price of the local product: R2,450 cheaper than AirPods.

Soon the retailer was trending on Twitter, as fans celebrated like it was Christmas.

They flooded the TL with memes and messages claiming it had saved their wardrobe and social life.

They were relieved that they had finally found something that “aligned” with their “brand”.

Others asked if the clothing store wouldn't mind trying its hand at iPhones or weaves next.

