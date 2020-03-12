'They came through for the people' - Mr Price's wireless earphones have the internet trippin'

Apple AirPods' R2,600 price tag too steep for you? Well, Mr Price may have just come through to save your social life - and the internet is rejoicing.

South Africans took a break from stressing about load-shedding and the coronavirus on Wednesday and celebrated, after a snap of Mr Price selling wireless earphones for R150 went viral.

The design is similar to the trendy Apple AirPod, used by hipsters and upcoming tenderpreneurs across the world.

One of the big differences is the price of the local product: R2,450 cheaper than AirPods.