'They came through for the people' - Mr Price's wireless earphones have the internet trippin'
They are giving Southey that proper brand alignment
Apple AirPods' R2,600 price tag too steep for you? Well, Mr Price may have just come through to save your social life - and the internet is rejoicing.
South Africans took a break from stressing about load-shedding and the coronavirus on Wednesday and celebrated, after a snap of Mr Price selling wireless earphones for R150 went viral.
The design is similar to the trendy Apple AirPod, used by hipsters and upcoming tenderpreneurs across the world.
One of the big differences is the price of the local product: R2,450 cheaper than AirPods.
Well well well what do we have here, i knew Mr price would come through for us 😂 pic.twitter.com/cGZWdYJ2cF— Honey 🍯 (@NompumeleloMn16) March 11, 2020
Soon the retailer was trending on Twitter, as fans celebrated like it was Christmas.
They flooded the TL with memes and messages claiming it had saved their wardrobe and social life.
They were relieved that they had finally found something that “aligned” with their “brand”.
Others asked if the clothing store wouldn't mind trying its hand at iPhones or weaves next.
Mr Price destroying the capitalist system one item at a time https://t.co/vcT6RgUrDw— jollof papi (@Damilola707) March 10, 2020
Dear Mr Price this is what an iPhone 11 looks like I wanna see something 🥺 pic.twitter.com/8lbj5Cru2p— Enya Maryza (@She_Rocks21) March 11, 2020
Mr Price when are you stocking hair pieces pic.twitter.com/i5fK0uaG4p— Andre 30 (@Andre3049008813) March 11, 2020
I'm still waiting for Mr price to create their own airforce 1😅😅 pic.twitter.com/wrEJn1YbMs— s n a i j a (@MxoliSinaye) March 11, 2020
Even Mr Price Liquor we wouldn’t mind pic.twitter.com/hHUA6mEVCQ— Ntate "Last born" 😝💝🐣 (@BornNtate) March 11, 2020
Can we also get a Mr Price petrol station..... pic.twitter.com/liWc2CpUiq— sandile_collin (@sandile_collin) March 11, 2020
I think we need to have a 'National Mr Price Day' 👌 pic.twitter.com/FHW3V6CLAq— FiGo150 (@Skhey150) March 10, 2020
Mr Price truly has our best interests at heart kore it’s really for the people 😭❤️— Franscesca💕 (@Miss_Kitso) March 11, 2020
Mr Oksalayo Price 🙌🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/akJKDA9hmP