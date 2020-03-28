LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 2: Add 'Tiger King' to your watchlist

If you can find a gap between the all the coronavirus-related content floating through your social media news feeds, chances are you will have spotted a photo of a man with a bleached-blond mullet and an equally questionable moustache. He may or may not be cuddling a fully-grown tiger in the snap.

Meet Joe Exotic, eccentric big cat breeder, zoo keeper and star of Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, plus plenty of memes. This seven-part docuseries is possibly the most talked about show on the internet right now, so if you haven't already added it to your watchlist, do it now.