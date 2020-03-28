LIFE IN LOCKDOWN | Day 2: Add 'Tiger King' to your watchlist
This bonkers Netflix docuseries is possibly the most talked about thing on the internet right now — other than Covid-19, of course
If you can find a gap between the all the coronavirus-related content floating through your social media news feeds, chances are you will have spotted a photo of a man with a bleached-blond mullet and an equally questionable moustache. He may or may not be cuddling a fully-grown tiger in the snap.
Meet Joe Exotic, eccentric big cat breeder, zoo keeper and star of Netflix's Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, plus plenty of memes. This seven-part docuseries is possibly the most talked about show on the internet right now, so if you haven't already added it to your watchlist, do it now.
WATCH | The trailer for 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness'
Our film critic, Tymon Smith, summed up the plot: "Tiger King is an off-the-nutter-charts story of backstabbing and intrigue in the world of American big cat breeders. Eccentric Exotic has a chip on his shoulder and an axe to grind against the animal rights activists who are baying for his blood. The story is so insane it has to be true and leads to attempted murder and incredible levels of sheer WTF-ness."
Smith's not the only one who found Tiger King both bonkers and gripping.
Here's what social media has been saying:
Me at 6pm: Alright, let's watch one episode of this #TigerKing with dinner, then get some work done.— Tyler Kuehl (@TJKu29) March 27, 2020
Me at 11:09pm: pic.twitter.com/0ntASXHFzL
For those of you not watching, this ranks 237th on the list of most effed up things to happen on #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/wtjfdDOEbl— Cousin Sal (@TheCousinSal) March 26, 2020
Finished #TigerKing and I think I went through every possible emotion on the human spectrum. It really is the redneck game of thrones pic.twitter.com/PlxCjNVF2r— Hunter Tyson (@huntertyson30) March 26, 2020
