EXCLUSIVE | Read a Paige Nick short story about twists in the Covid-19 tale

Paige Nick is a South African novelist, columnist and copywriter. Her published works include 'Unpresidented: A Comedy of Errors', 'Dutch Courage', 'Pens Behaving Badly' and 'A Million Miles From Normal'.

In this short story, titled 'Turn to page 173, she imagines the coronavirus pandemic unfolding as a choose-your-own-adventure story:

Maybe the coronavirus pandemic is like a choose-your-own-adventure story. And if you choose to wash your hands and self-isolate, you turn to page 173. It's a few years from now and we're dealing with a new normal. There's an unprecedented focus on health care. Those of us left are a little gentler with the planet and each other.

Or you turn to page 21 and you're in a supermarket, staring at an empty loo-roll shelf. If you want to order an 18-pack from the Dark Web, in exchange for a kidney or your eggs, turn to page 38.

If you want to start crying, turn to page 41. And if you want to start a change.org petition, turn to page 57.