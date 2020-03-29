EXCLUSIVE | Read a Ken Barris short story about catching Covid-19 in SA

Ken Barris has published several novels, a collection of short stories and poetry. His works include 'The Life of Worm & Other Misconceptions', 'Life Underwater', 'African Easter' and 'The Jailer's Book'.

In this short story about Covid-19, titled 'Open Wide and Speak, Memory', he imagines the very moment when a man contracts the virus:

In the 90 seconds between K's last exhalation and the actual moment of his death, he remembers a spray of droplets. They caught the yellow light slanting through the window into the surgery as they snowed around him, fatal starlight. His dentist had removed her mask for a moment and let it dangle round her throat. Why had she done that in the first place?

But was it in fact a sneeze? Or was she one of those miserable people who can't help spraying spittle as they talk? Hard to recall, in this fading light. He feels a terrible need to stop time, to clearly see the moment his death was rolled into place. Not that it will change anything now. So he panics, fighting against the melting of his life, panicking even worse than he did against drowning in his lungs.