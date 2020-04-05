Introverts are the evolved Yodas of lockdown. Sadly I'm not one of them

I've spent anxious days skirting around this momentous but until now overlooked fact. And I've concluded that no, I'm not one of the world's introverts.

Let's face it — their moment has come — first came the book, Quiet: The Power of Introverts in a World That Can't Stop Talking by Susan Cain, and now an entire planet is practising their bizarro lifestyle choices. Introverts are clearly the superior beings — the evolved Yodas of our time. Floating an inch off the ground as we speak. Slightly green but so at peace with themselves and their inner dialogues that they wilfully choose this heinous lifestyle practice.

They choose, nay, they actively seek out, ways to blissfully spend their days alone so that they can — I don't know — contemplate their navels. This I can say for a fact — my navel leaves a lot to be desired. And as for my inner dialogue — I can't listen to it for more than five minutes.

Firstly it is not a dialogue, it is more of a rant. It's like Joan Rivers and Baleka Mbete are having it out in my frontal lobe. Joan has got hold of the microphone and is hogging the spotlight — maniacally jabbering away and every now and then a small woman with a glorious doek and a gavel bangs away: "Order! Order for God's sakes. Order — actually, just shut the f... up!"

If left to its own devices, the definitely non-Socratic dialogue in my head will drive me mad. If I have to listen to Joan harping on about the dust balls in the corner under the couch and the perfect way to poach an egg one more time. Oh wait — that's actually David Higg's voice on his endless IG video stream — the chap is recording so much cooking information. So much. All day, every day — and deep into the night. I imagine he's discovering what I always suspected — being alone with yourself sucks.