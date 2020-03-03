Miss Universe appeals to governments, world leaders to stand against gender-based violence

Miss Universe and gender-based violence (GBV) ambassador Zozibini Tunzi continues to highlight issues involving the plight of women worldwide.

In raising more awareness about GBV, Tunzi called on world leaders and governments to take a stand against femicide and “not protect abusers”.

She said the alarming number of women dying at the hand of their “brother, father and friend” should not go unnoticed. “Women are still being raped and murdered every day. She is your sister, your friend, your mother, your aunt, your grandmother, your child, your wife,” she said.

Highlighting that GBV affected everyone, she said: “This is done to her by your brother, your father, your friend, your uncle. These are people we know, so this makes it all our problem.”