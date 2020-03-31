Seven lockdown tips for parents on the day schools should have gone back

School pupils were supposed to go back for term two on Tuesday this week, but instead children and parents are travelling the unknown territory of lockdown.

Many parents are sharing their guilt about too much screen time. Some might be virtue-signalling on social media about how their children are solving maths equations, eating an apple and then doing 100 star jumps.

For Nikki Bush, a human potential and parenting expert who has written and co-authored several books on these topics, including Tech-Savvy Parenting and How to Future-proof Your Child, it’s all about balance.

“It would be easy to plonk your child down in front of a screen during the many hours of lockdown. They will sit still and make no sounds, demands or mess,” she said. “But unlike normal times, when parents are working and children are at school, we’re now awake and at home together for at least 12 hours a day.”

Multiplied by 21 days, this is a big demand on parents, but excessive screen time is not the answer.

Instead, Bush suggested seven ways to help families cope: