'It's astronomical': How much Joburg smokers pay to get their illegal fix

Where there’s a will, there’s a way. This has certainly proven to be true during the nationwide lockdown and its accompanying ban on the sale of cigarettes and other tobacco products. Many smokers have continued to smoke and entrepreneurs have found a way of unlawfully supplying them with their nicotine fix.

There are two types of cigarettes now being sold on the black market: the branded cigarettes most people bought legally before lockdown, which contributed to the sin tax smokers pay, and some questionable, cheaper cigarettes — most likely illicit products.

As legal cigarettes have become contraband, these cheaper versions have been popping up a lot more than their more “legit” counterparts.

The biggest question is, how much are smokers willing to spend to illegally get their hands on a carton of cigarettes during lockdown. We asked a number of them based in Johannesburg and the consensus is “a lot”.