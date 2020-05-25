WATCH | Here's how SA singers and orchestras are uniting for Africa Day
The Covid-19 pandemic failed to stop singers and orchestras from celebrating Africa Day, an annual day celebrated on May 25.
On Monday, a group of singers recorded the official AU anthem while observing strict social distancing guidelines.
The singers, led by CEO and artistic director Bongani Tembe, were accompanied by 100 musicians from the Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal philharmonic orchestras, who performed their parts from their respective homes.
The collaboration, according to Tembe, aims to inspire hope, encourage compassion and motivate Africans across the continent to continue to support one another and work together to defeat the global pandemic.
“Many people are not familiar with the official AU anthem. This collaboration gave us the perfect opportunity to reignite the message of hope and remind our fellow Africans of its message — Let us all unite and stand together,” said Tembe.
“We are grateful to have dedicated musicians who perform with passion and appreciate their responsibility to bring a sense of peace and hope to thousands of Africans across our beloved African continent,” he added.
The Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home
International actor and muso Idris Elba will be hosting a virtual benefit concert to mark this year's Africa Day celebrations and raise funds to help the continent tackle the spread of Covid-19.
The Africa Day Benefit Concert At Home will host performances from some of the continent’s biggest stars, including Burna Boy, Sho Madjozi, Tiwa Savage, AKA, Diamond Platnumz, Sauti Sol and Yemi Alade.
The concert will be streamed on MTV Base and YouTube on Monday evening.
The stream will also be made available after Africa Day to continue encouraging organisations and individuals to contribute towards fundraising, through the World Food Programme and Unicef campaign website.
. @BurnaBoy @ShoMadjozi @YemiAlade @AKAWorldwide @SautiSol @diamondplatnumz@TiwaSavage @fallyipupa01 lets unite to celebrate #AfricaDay & raise funds for COVID19. Africa Day Benefit Concert #athome on 25.5 @MTVBASEAfrica YouTube page 6pm(CAT) & MTV Base 9pm(CAT) #AloneTogether pic.twitter.com/6sL212XCr1— Idris Elba (@idriselba) May 16, 2020
On social media, many shared what the day meant for them, and how they were celebrating it.
This year we celebrate #AfricaDay under the theme - #SilencingTheGuns: Creating Conducive Conditions for Africa’s Development and Intensifying the Fight against the #COVID19 Pandemic. #TheAfricaWeWant #BetterAfricaBetterWorld pic.twitter.com/N3Lf3TtwhM— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 23, 2020
“I am an African. I owe my being to the hills and the valleys, the mountains and the glades, the rivers, the deserts, the trees, the flowers, the seas and the ever-changing seasons that define the face of our native land”. – Thabo Mbeki, “I Am an African”— Nkululeko Ngubane (@Nkulie14) May 25, 2020
Happy #AfricaDay pic.twitter.com/eODQCjw1o3
As we celebrate #AfricaDay, during these trying times for our global village, I am convinced that #COVID19 can be defeated, and we will recover better.— Amina J Mohammed (@AminaJMohammed) May 25, 2020
As #KwameNkrumah said: “The forces that unite us are intrinsic & greater than the superimposed influences that keep us apart.” pic.twitter.com/WcWFA3Fqpm
Blessed Africa Day to the people and the continent that I love. ❤🌍#AfricaDay #AfricaDay2020 pic.twitter.com/eTQ9JsKg1r— Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) May 25, 2020
I am an African speech by former President Thabo Mbeki on the occasion of the adoption of the SAfrican Constitution in 1996, best describes what it means to be an African.— Suburban Swati (@SirMakhubo) May 25, 2020
Happy #AfricaDay sons and daughters of the soil. pic.twitter.com/kZyie332DP
GOOD MORNING!!! HAPPY #AfricaDay pic.twitter.com/v9qRSFfONH— DJ Fresh (Big Dawg) (@DJFreshSA) May 25, 2020
I grew up seeing this and I’d like to challenge African graphic designers to recreate it and change it to reflect the real Africa we live in today beyond the bongo, the African masks,and the monkeys to reflect who we truly are and inspire the next generation.— Black Coffee (@RealBlackCoffee) May 25, 2020
Happy Africa day❤️ pic.twitter.com/tr6ccvdb65
Ahead of tomorrow’s Africa Day, we have some special messages from our new @ONEChampions! Tell us how you’re celebrating #AfricaDay! #ONEChampions pic.twitter.com/ehfbt4gpf8— ONE in Africa (@ONEinAfrica) May 24, 2020