WATCH | Here's how SA singers and orchestras are uniting for Africa Day

The singers, led by CEO and artistic director Bongani Tembe, were accompanied by 100 musicians from the Johannesburg and KwaZulu-Natal philharmonic orchestras, who performed their parts from their respective homes.

The collaboration, according to Tembe, aims to inspire hope, encourage compassion and motivate Africans across the continent to continue to support one another and work together to defeat the global pandemic.

“Many people are not familiar with the official AU anthem. This collaboration gave us the perfect opportunity to reignite the message of hope and remind our fellow Africans of its message — Let us all unite and stand together,” said Tembe.

“We are grateful to have dedicated musicians who perform with passion and appreciate their responsibility to bring a sense of peace and hope to thousands of Africans across our beloved African continent,” he added.