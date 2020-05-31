Eight Hollywood stars tell us how they're handling being housebound

Some celebrities in self-isolation are being brattish, others brave. Margaret Gardiner Zooms in with a handful

Watching movie stars' missteps during lockdown is a distraction from the muffin top I've developed stuck at home in California cooking up a storm and unable to do regular exercise.



People can now order in, but I like the role of foraging for the family. Donning gloves and a mask, I go about trying to anticipate the next round of shortages before the price hikes hit. Stores in Los Angeles have been shopped out of paper towels, toilet paper and hand wipes for almost two months...