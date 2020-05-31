Lifestyle

Opinion

Trial by meme: the Karens of the world had it coming

Inbred white privilege is bad for the soul and the hair, and people can lampoon it to their heart's content

31 May 2020 - 00:59

I was standing at a suitable social distance as per the sign on the floor, masked up and slightly high on the fumes of all the alcohol sprays that had happened to me in order to arrive at this spot - the checkout counter at Zara.

I was engaged in a form of self-soothing. Namely shopping for stuff I really don't need. I mean, apart from this foray into the mall I've barely worn actual clothing. I don't think Lycra counts. Sports kit is the sartorial equivalent of socially acceptable pyjamas. Comfort clothing for the great outdoors. May as well wear your slippers to the shops - oh wait, I have seen all of the slippers shuffling about in the vegetable aisle...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Zozibini Tunzi apologises for old social media posts after Bianca Schoombee ... Lifestyle
  2. Skip the bottle store queues: where to pre-order your alcohol online Food
  3. What's going to be snapped up at the bottle stores when the floodgates open Food
  4. Eight secrets to cooking up the most flavourful winter stew Food
  5. 'We're running against time': Drug firms say Covid-19 vaccine may be ready by ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

R250 for a pack of cigarettes - We go undercover to find smokes, and it was ...
Adoptions on hold: Shelters struggle with space for newly abandoned babies ...