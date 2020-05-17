Running in the time of lockdown: scenery counts - just ask the dog

Even under the horrid time limits, the open road beats running in the driveway any day

Six weeks of relentless pounding of my very own driveway (I had to save the grass) have resulted in some running-related realisations. Seems all my running feats are entirely predicated on three things - coffee, scenery and camaraderie.



Coffee is self-explanatory. The coffee shop is the goal of every run. The prize, caffeine...