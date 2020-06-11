Have these scientists unlocked the secret to the perfect hug?

In this era of social distancing and depressing news, we could all do with a good hug. Now scientists have analysed what makes the perfect cuddle — just don't squeeze too tight.

A team from Japan's Toho University measured the calming effect on infants of hugs of different pressures, and when given by strangers compared to from parents.

By monitoring heart rates for the infant and using pressure sensors on the adult's hand, the researchers assessed the baby's reaction to just being held, a hug with medium pressure, and what they called a "tight hug."

According to the results, published in the journal Cell, babies were soothed more by a medium-pressure hug than just being held but the calming effect decreased during a "tight" hug.

The researchers kept the length of the hug to 20 seconds as "it was almost impossible to avoid infant's bad mood during a one-minute or longer hold or hug," they admitted in their paper.