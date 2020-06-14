Soccer star Kaizer Motaung Jr on the ball with aid for the needy

When the announcement of a national lockdown kept people indoors, former Kaizer Chiefs striker Kaizer Motaung jnr took to the streets. It was not to defy any laws, but to assist communities where there was a desperate need for food.

“I had been sitting with the idea for a while, and when lockdown happened I knew I had to put it to action,” he said.

Through his Kaizer Motaung Jr Foundation, he has been criss-crossing SA to deliver food parcels. “When I saw the number of people in distress, I just told myself there is no better time to start than now,” he said.

Motaung has been jumping right in to help his team with the sorting, packing and delivery of the parcels.

Less than three months since its launch, the foundation has touched thousands of lives and Motaung said the experience had been an eye-opener for him.