Big money moves: What you need to know about Kim K and that beauty business deal

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has reportedly become a billionaire after she sold a stake of her company KKW to beauty conglomerate Coty.

Here are five key facts about the deal:

What's it worth

TMZ reports that Kim sold 20% of her stake for $200m (R3.46bn) and that the deal values her company at $1bn (R17.28bn), making her a billionaire and the second in her family to sell part of her beauty business to Coty after Kylie Jenner.

Kim's response to the sale

The publication further reports that the deal is long-term and seeks to expand KKW Beauty products and the brand’s reach across the globe.

TMZ also reported that the deal has been in the works for months.