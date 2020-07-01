Lifestyle

Big money moves: What you need to know about Kim K and that beauty business deal

01 July 2020 - 05:35 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kim Kardashian has sold 20% of her beauty company KKW to Coty for $200m.
Image: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West has reportedly become a billionaire after she sold a stake of her company KKW to beauty conglomerate Coty.

Here are five key facts about the deal:

What's it worth

TMZ reports that Kim sold 20% of her stake for $200m (R3.46bn) and that the deal values her company at $1bn (R17.28bn), making her a billionaire and the second in her family to sell part of her beauty business to Coty after Kylie Jenner.

Kim's response to the sale

The publication further reports that the deal is long-term and seeks to expand KKW Beauty products and the brand’s reach across the globe.

TMZ also reported that the deal has been in the works for months.

Kim said in a statement: “This relationship will allow me to focus on the creative elements that I'm so passionate about, while benefitting from the incredible resources of Coty and launching my products around the world.” 

Coty's response

The news was further confirmed by Coty, who welcomed Kim via an Instagram post on Monday. It said the collaboration of its experience and Kim’s influence will build KKW into a beauty powerhouse.

About KKW Beauty

KKW Beauty products include highlighters, contour, powders and eye shadow among others. The beauty company was launched in June 2017, according to Forbes. She started off selling creme contour kits for $48 (R830) on her website. In July 2018, only one year later, Kim was worth $350m (R6.05bn). 

Richest member of the family

The sale has made Kim the richest member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. The expansion of KKW beauty will see the brand add nail products, skin care, hair care and personal care products, according to Harper's Bazaar. Coty reportedly indicated in a statement that it will oversee the development of these products. 

