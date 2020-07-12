Covid-19 has changed sport — and the way we experience it as fans — forever

Competitive football may have kicked off behind closed doors, but there's still a long way to go before we get back to experiencing the excitement of live sport — if ever

There's plenty about the post-pandemic world that will never be the same again — and one of the biggest adjustments is going to be the new normal for major sporting events, for both participants and spectators.



“It's been deeply strange to not be able to harness the goodwill, energy and passion of a global sporting event at a time when the world needs it more than ever,” says Paul Geary, director of customer experience at marketing intelligence agency OneCustom, which runs the Official Proteas Supporters' Club (OPSC) in SA...